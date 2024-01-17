What to expect, when and how to watch live

(CNN in Spanish) — On January 17, Samsung will introduce its latest high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S24, during the Unpacked event in San Jose, California.

The new Galaxy promises great innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and Strives to be “A superior standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet,” according to the company.

This is what you should expect from the Samsung Galaxy S24 presentation this Wednesday.

artificial intelligence

According to Samsung's website, the Galaxy S24 will be “the first Galaxy smartphone with AI.”

The company says in this context: “Artificial intelligence will drive a completely new mobile experience, with distinct innovations that will change the way we live, communicate and innovate.” Statement before the Unpacked event.

During CES 2024, Samsung has announced its bets In terms of AI, including the ability to read or summarize text messages through Microsoft's generative AI assistant, background blur options, and automatic camera framing.

At the Las Vegas event, Samsung also showed off Preview of multi-control system integrationWhich gives users the ability to navigate between Galaxy smartphones and tablets using a mouse or keyboard; And Second Screen, which allows you to extend or duplicate your PC screens on the tablet.

Translate calls in real time

In November 2023, Samsung announced Launch AI Live Translate CallIt is a function that will be integrated “in early 2024” into Galaxy devices. According to the company, AI Live Translate Call is capable of performing real-time voice and text translation.

“Voice and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making communicating with someone who speaks another language as easy as turning on the subtitles when the show is broadcast. And because Galaxy AI is built into the device, you can trust that “no matter the scenario,” he said in a statement: “private conversations.” You'll never leave your phone.”

What time is it and how to watch the event?

The Samsung Unpacked event will be broadcast live Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom And the Samsung channel on YouTube Starting at 1 PM ET.