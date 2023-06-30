Adopting a pet can change your life, humanize you and bring more happiness to your home. The New York-based American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) currently houses about 250 small animals that you can adopt if you qualify.

Valeria Caceres-Gil, director of admissions and adoptions for the ASPCA, explained to Univision 41 before the adoption took place, Each pet receives a medical and behavioral exam to see what type of home would be the best fit.

“They are sterilized, vaccinated and all their medications are up to date,” the representative said.

How to Adopt a Pet with the ASPCA

Your first step is to decide what kind of pet you want: A cat One A dog. Click on the option you want.

Once done, you will see all cats available for adoption in New York through the ASPCA. You can see the sign of each animal, its name and a nice photo.

next, Click on the cat or dog you want to adopt. You can see more photos of the animal and a complete description of its personality. At the bottom of the page you will find other information such as gender, race, age and size.

After you decide Click “Accept Me”.. Take into account that the adoption fee is $150,000 dollars, and this is a pet that has been neutered and received appropriate medical care.

You can contact the ASPCA directly (212) 876-7700, ext. 4120.

If you want to report a case of animal abuse or cruelty, call immediately 911 One 311. Check here All information and contacts from the ASPCA.

