Uruguay's vice chancellor recounted the “uncomfortable conditions” he experienced in Celac after criticizing Maduro.

Nicolas Maduro entered the hotel lounge in St. Vincent and the Grenadines upset The summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) was held. “Who talks bad about me? Who talks bad about me?“, Requested.

A few minutes ago, the Vice Chancellor of Uruguay, Nicolas Albertoni, He condemned the political embargo in Venezuela.

Representing Uruguay, Albertoni made a “respectful and convinced call to the government of Venezuela to return to the path of democratic comfort” and cited President Luis Lacalle Pou, who has stated in previous forums that “Uruguay is not willing to remain silent on these issues as in Uruguay.” If nothing happens.”

“We find unacceptable cases of arbitrary bans, such as those suffered by Maria Corina Machado, the arrest of activist Rocío San Miguel, as well as the expulsion of the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.“, he claimed.

Later, in statements to the Observador newspaper, Albertoni noted that Uruguay's position “has remained the same since the government began defending freedom and democracy.” The official preferred not to mention Maduro's discomfort, although he mentioned that at the end of the speech some “uncomfortable situations” emerged that he preferred not to delve into.

Already on the return trip, Maduro stated that an interview with Lacalle Pou contained “double standards” and “double morals” because he spoke about internal affairs in Venezuela but did not raise his voice in the same way about what is happening in Palestine.

In his speech, Albertoni also questioned that not all countries are “in the same boat” when it comes to defending democracy in the region, with regard to the rule of law and human rights.

