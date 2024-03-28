Up to 90% of traditional wine regions may disappear in the coming decades due to climate change

Climate change could wipe out up to 90% of traditional wine regions in the coming decades. (Illustrative image)

he Climate change Seriously threatening Wine regions Traditional regions in the world, with expectations indicating that up to 90% of these regions may disappear in the coming decades, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Earth and Environment Reviews.

Researchers confirm that the increase in Global temperaturesCombustion product Fossil fuelssignificantly changes the basic conditions for Wine production. This fact puts coastal and low-lying areas at risk in classical producing countries e.g Spain, Italy, Greece And the southern regions of California in United Statethey are all recognized For its historic vineyards.

Analysis Details how Climate changeBy affecting the water cycle and causing Extreme weather eventsnegatively affects critical factors such as Temperature, falling, moisture, radiation And levels Carbon Dioxide; All of these are determining factors in grape cultivation.

“We estimate a high risk of unsuitability (ranging from moderate to high) for 49-70% of existing wine regionsdepending on the degree Global Warming“, say the authors of the study, which I published CBS News.

Southern California stands out as having a moderate risk of being unsuitable for production winery With global temperature rising by 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. but, An increase of between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius would raise this risk to “high.”.

This represents a serious problem for West Coast of the United States, which not only produces the majority of North American wine, but also contributes 10% of the global supply. The area is expected to be suitable for vine cultivation California It could be reduced by up to 50% by the end of the year 21st century.

Despite this panorama, Researchers They point out that Global Warming New regions can also be created, such as a state Washington, Oregon, Tasmania And north France,More suitable for viticulture. However, this ability to adapt will depend strongly on the extent of this adaptive capacity Global temperatures It will involve risks to environmental conservation.

Moreover, among the challenges of adaptation is the need to Wine producers Consider grape varieties that suit your changing regions and harvest times. This aspect is important not only for the overall presentation, but also for maintaining the quality of the wine..

Due to the record temperatures reached last year and Extreme weather events From early 2024, Scientists They warn against it Current global efforts to slow global warming It is not enough. Global temperatures have already averaged 1.35°C above pre-industrial levels.