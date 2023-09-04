United, Delta and Jetblue join Iberojet: flights to Cuba are canceled

Due to low demand, they asked the DOT to excuse the inactivity of the road

And the American airlines, United and Delta, decided to reduce the number of flights and seats destined for Cuba, while Jet Blue announced the cancellation of flights, as did the Spanish company Iberojet recently with the Madrid-Santiago de Cuba line.

The airlines point to the reduction being due to lower demand, as they have asked the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for an inactivity waiver for several routes. In United’s case, services between Newark Airport and Havana will be suspended as of Oct. 29, 2023, leaving New York with Cuba offline, Cybercopa reported.

For its part, Delta requested a waiver from Oct. 29, 2023, to March 30, 2024, under which it will no longer operate seven frequencies between Atlanta and Havana and will fall to seven of the fourteen it currently has between Miami and Havana.

Jetblue also asked to cancel flights to Cuba starting September 17, requested a three-year deferral of not operating 20 weekly frequencies between Fort Lauderdale and Havana and reinstated a weekly frequency between New York JFK and Havana.

As mentioned reportor.mxSpain’s Iberojet canceled flights between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba, a route that opened less than a year ago, for “operational reasons”. Yosefani Guerra Perez of the Spanish agency Cuba to Like confirmed that the last flight will take place on September 29. (Iberojet is canceling flights to Santiago de Cuba from October.)