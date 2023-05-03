Uber trims its losses to $157 million driven by deliveries and deliveries

The American multinational transportation company Uber significantly reduced its losses in the first quarter of the year, from $5,930 million in the first three months of 2022 to $157 million in 2023, thanks to an increase in its income. Uber reported this Tuesday, according to Efe, that Its sales from January to March of this year grew by 29% to $8,823 million, Above what analysts expected.

Adjusted total operating profit increased 353% to $761 million. Much of the growth was due to improved results from Mobility unit, which is responsible for the transportation of passengersWhich increased his income by 72% from $2,518 million to $4,330 million.

Increased delivery unit revenue

At the same time, delivery unit revenue increased 23% to $3.093 million, and Cargo decreased 23% to $1.4 billion. The number of trips increased significantly over the period by 24% to 2,124 million trips.

CEO of UberDara Khosrowshahi In the future, the company will focus on expanding its product advantages, scale and platform to “maintain leadership in revenue growth and net profit,” it said in a statement.

For his part, the company’s financial director, Nelson Chai, indicated that he expects an increase in the company’s profitability in the second quarter, which is the period that is expected to witness The interest rate on indebtedness is between 800 and 850 million dollars.