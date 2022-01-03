UAE breaks five Guinness World Records for fireworks for the New Year

The official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the United Arab Emirates today broke five Guinness World Records with fireworks during New Year’s celebrations, in which drones were used to light the sky, as part of its desire to continue to rise in its positions in the global list. .

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah recorded the first world record for the “highest height of a drone fireworks display” by forming a fireworks tower with a height of 1055.8 meters, exceeding the length of any skyscraper in the world.

The second record was in the category of “most drones used to launch fireworks at the same time”, where 452 drones launched fireworks at the same time to create a visual formation with the words “Happy New Year” in the sky of the emirate.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, this principality has already set two Guinness World Records in the categories of “the longest fireworks chain in the world” and “the longest straight-line fireworks in the world”.

On the other hand, at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi, three new records were set in the Guinness Book as visitors welcomed the first minutes of the new year with a fireworks display that lit the sky over the Al Wathba area for 40 minutes with different formations and colors.

In this festival, the record for the largest number of fireworks in terms of quantity, time and form was broken.

The United Arab Emirates is the country with the most Guinness World Records, with a score of 425, in the Middle East and North Africa region.