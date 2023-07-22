Today’s Mega Millions results July 21: winning numbers and raffle prizes

The $1 billion Powerball prize has already been won; however, jackpot mega millions It continues to accumulate. After several months without finding a winner, on July 21st we hit a jackpot 720 million dollarsTo become the fifth largest prize in the history of this lottery.

How do you play Mega Millions?

To play, each participant must choose SIX numbers: Five numbers from 1 to 70, which correspond to the white balls, and one number from 1 to 25, which corresponds to the huge golden ball.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all 6 numbers. If multiple players match all 6 numbers, the prize is shared. The jackpot winner can choose to receive their money in annual payments, over a period of 29 years, or as a one-time payment. Either way, the winner(s) must pay taxes.

When is the Arsenal draw held and where can you play?

Mega Millions can be played in almost all entities in the United States, Excluding Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. You can also play in a file District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. ticket cost $2.

Mega Millions draws are held twice a week, each time Tuesday and Friday 8:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM CT / 11:00 PM ET.

Mega Millions: Results and winning numbers for today, July 21st

After not hitting the jackpot last Tuesday, I entered the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday 720 million dollars, with a cash value of $370.5 million. the The winning numbers in the July 21 draw We are:

29-40-47-50-57 and the huge Ballon d’Or: 25

* This story will be updated once the winning numbers are posted at 8:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET. To review the results, you can also enter the Mega Millions web portal after you have made the draw or view the draw at www.megamillions.com Lottery YouTube channel.

If the player hits the jackpot on Friday, they will be able to choose from an annual prize pool valued at $720 million. This consists of an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. The winner can also opt for a one-time payment of $370.5 million.

Mega Millions: How much money is won with 1, 2 or 3 correct numbers?

The jackpot isn’t the only Mega Millions bonus, eg This lottery has nine combinations that can give you money:

5 numbers + mega ball: jackpot

5 digits: $1,000,000

4 numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000

4 issues: $500

3 numbers + Mega Ball: $200

3 numbers: $10

2 numbers + Mega Ball: $10

One number + Megapool: $4

Mega Ball: $2

When is the next Mega Millions draw?

that’s it Next Mega Millions draw dates: