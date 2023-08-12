Humans have made very big impacts on nature, the more advanced civilization and technology, the more damage we do to the environment and occupy more space on Earth, filling it with infrastructure.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, we have been able to see what the Earth would look like if the human race ceased to exist tomorrow, We will show you below.

This is what the Earth would look like without humans, according to artificial intelligence

According to ChatGPT, if humanity ceased to exist from one day to the next, the Earth would experience very remarkable changes, including:

Changes in biodiversity: many animals and plants have been affected by human activity, without us they can begin to recover, in the same way, pressure on ecosystems will decrease and this will allow some endangered species to reproduce.

There will be a decrease in pollution.

Infrastructure will suffer decay due to lack of human maintenance

Pets and any type of pet that depends on a human will have a very hard time adjusting to survive on their own.

Changing human ecosystems: People’s homes will become inhospitable, and can serve as sanctuaries for wildlife.

The demise of the human race would have a major impact on the planet, however Nature will begin to recover and rebalance.

