This is the American delegation that will arrive in the possession of Gustavo Petro

The United States government has announced the members of the diplomatic corps who will arrive in Colombia next Sunday, August 7, to attend the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro.

The delegation will be led by Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). She will be joined by Gregory Mix, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Francisco Palmieri, US ambassador to Colombia. Desiree Cormier, State Department Representative for Equity and Racial Justice, and Juan Gonzalez, Western Hemisphere Director of President Joe Biden’s National Security Council.

This was announced by the White House through an official statement. The North American country has shown interest in maintaining good relations with the new president. President Joseph Biden Jr. announced today the appointment of a presidential delegation to Bogota, Colombia, to attend the inauguration of His Excellency Mr. Gustavo Francisco Pietro Origo as President of the Republic of Colombia on August 7, 2022 they said.

There has been talk for a few weeks about the possibility of this retinue arriving. According to some invited diplomats, the goal was set to create a roadmap for the benefit of both countries. It is expected that the White House delegation, along with accompanying the President’s inauguration, will hold dialogues with the new government to set goals for the coming years.

Among the major issues that the United States government has expressed concern about Colombia, Economic cooperation, combating climate change and implementing peace agreements in Havana.

Gonzalez had already announced that he would come to the country to fulfill this appointment on behalf of the President of the United States. The senior White House official said: “We’re going to go forward in a fairly concrete way (…) when President Petro is inaugurated (…) also to give a constructive, good-faith signal to try and work with this government.” ..

For his part, Power said in the past few hours that the relations between the Petro and Biden governments are proceeding in the best way and that he wants to work in this direction in the coming years.

“I am excited to travel to Colombia for the inauguration of President-elect Petro. He was elected under a platform that seeks to promote social justice and sustainable economic growth, while protecting human rights and the environment.

Similarly, USAID Administrator praised Vice President Francia Marquez. “It has gone from a long-forgotten region (the Pacific), to national recognition as a strong advocate for the environment and marginalized communities affected by armed conflict,” said a senior USAID official.

He stressed that for several decades that institution had established relations with Colombia on various issues and that they hoped it would continue in this way. Bauer emphasized that the points that will be discussed with Colombia will be related to climate change and the search for a deeper democracy.

The senior US government official emphasized that it was President Biden who invested the most in Colombia in the history of relations between the two countries.

Although they did not meet in person, President-elect Gustavo Petro and the President of the United States did speak. “On the path of a more intense and normal diplomatic relationship, I have now had a very cordial conversation with US President Biden,” Petro said after his election.