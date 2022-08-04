Juan Rexness, a former deputy of the Venezuelan opposition, was convicted of attempting to assassinate Maduro, according to his lawyer.

Venezuelan dissident Juan Rexens sentenced to 8 years in prison 3:32

(CNN Spanish) – His lawyer, Joel Garcia, reported on Twitter that former Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Rexens was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for conspiracy. Garcia indicated that he will meet in the next few hours with the opposition politician’s family to assess future measures.

The attorneys for the applications maintain that their client is innocent of the charges against him.

CNN has reached out to Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who only indicated that he will hold a press conference at a later time to provide additional details about the case.

Requesens was charged in August 2018 with seven offenses related to Attempted assassination of President Nicolás MaduroOn August 4 of that year.

The attack occurred during a military parade on one of the main roads in Caracas, when two small drones flying over the event exploded. Maduro was unhurt, although seven National Guard men were injured.

Osmari Hernandez contributed to this report.