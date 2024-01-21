Yanshanbo, China.

Thirteen children died to The bedroom caught fire from U.S Internal training Saturday, in central China, sparking a wave of protests, state media reported Anger on social media. China's official Xinhua News Agency reported that at 11:00 p.m. local time on Friday, firefighters were notified of a fire at Yingkai Boarding School in Yanshanpu Village, Henan Province. Thirteen students died and another was injured, according to this outlet. A teacher told Hebei Daily that all the victims were students from the same primary grade, aged between 9 and 10 years.

Xinhua said that the injured man “is currently receiving treatment in hospital and is in stable condition.” He added, “Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire at 11:38 p.m..” Local authorities are investigating the origin of the fire, and at least one person linked to the school has been arrested, according to the same media. Agence France-Presse journalists noted that the area near the school was cordoned off on Saturday evening, with more than a dozen police officers patrolling.

