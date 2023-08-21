These are the best AirPods for exercising

If you’re looking for a cheap option for your workout sessions and don’t need advanced features like water resistance or active noise cancellation, AirPods 3rd generation might be a good choice. Its lightweight and comfortable design makes it ideal for activities such as running or the gym.

The first generation AirPods were released in 2016 and quickly gained popularity due to their convenience and ease of use. However, they lacked some key features, such as water resistance and active noise cancellation. In 2019, Apple released the second generation AirPods, which kept the original design but added the H1 chip for faster pairing and greater power efficiency.

Over time, Apple has released many AirPods models, each with its own unique features and capabilities. Therefore, we will see which model is most suitable for your exercise sessions.

AirPods Pro: the most complete option

AirPods Pro have taken a huge leap in terms of technology and functionality. These headphones offer water and sweat resistance (IPX4 certification) and have the famous Active Noise Cancellation as well as Ambient Sound Mode.

If you are looking for a file High quality listening experience During your training sessions on the street or in the gym, you will appreciate Noise canceling and the waterproofAirPods Pro would be an excellent choice. Besides, him Ergonomic design With silicone tips that provide a secure fitWhich prevents them from falling off during intense movements.

AirPods Max: Very nice, but not for sports

In 2020, Apple surprised with AirPods Max, his first headband or “over-the-ear” headphones. With a luxurious design and exceptional sound quality, these headphones deliver an unparalleled audio experience. Although they are not specifically designed for exercise, they can be used for less strenuous activities.

Because of their size and design, the AirPods Max It is not the most suitable choice for doing intense physical activity with them, such as going for a run or long sessions in the gym. However, they can be used for more relaxing activities such as walking or stretching, as long as you are willing to spend the money these headphones cost.

So what are the best AirPods for exercising?

When choosing the right AirPods for your workout sessions, it’s important to take into account personal preferences and the type of exercise you’ll be doing with them. The AirPods Pro are probably the best, most comfortable, and complete option, so if you’re looking for a worry-free, waterproof workout experience, the AirPods Pro are perfect. If you’re looking for a cheaper option and don’t mind sacrificing some advanced features, the second generation AirPods may do the trick. Although in this case it is worth spending more money on the Pro range.