The Venezuelan astrophysicist will advise the US State Department on space matters

Venezuelan asteroid expert Humberto Campins has been appointed as a member of the Jefferson Science Fellow, who will advise the US State Department on the matter for a year.

The appointment was made last November, but word spread in Venezuela on Wednesday when the virtual embassy of Venezuela to the United States congratulated Campins.

“Congratulations to Professor and Astrophysicist Humberto Campins on a new achievement in his career. As the Jefferson Science Fellow, he advises the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on space matters, and reports directly to Washington, DC. The pride of Venezuelan Lara in the United States,” the embassy noted.

Campins is an international expert on asteroids. It’s part of NASA’s historic Osiris REx mission, which is headed to Earth with a sample of an early asteroid. This was pointed out by the University of Central Florida, where the Venezuelan is a professor of physics.

In addition, Campins was also part of the first team that discovered water ice and organic molecules on an asteroid in 2010.

He has received several awards for his contributions to the study of asteroids. Including a Fulbright Scholarship, the Don Quixote Prize and recognition of Professor Pegasus, the highest award in the University of Central Florida.

The Jefferson Prize was established in 2003 as an initiative of the Office of the Science and Technology Adviser at the US Department of State.

It is a program designed to develop expertise in science, technology, and engineering within the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development.

“The Jefferson Scholarship is a great honor for me. I am excited and fortunate to have had the opportunity to contribute to our nation and bring this experience back to the University of Central Florida,” Campins said at that university.

Annually, the program awards scholarships to up to 15 professors, considered to be among the most distinguished in the entire United States.

