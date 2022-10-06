The US will give 240 million to host countries

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this Thursday that his country will allocate an additional 240 million dollars in humanitarian aid so that countries on the continent can help, welcome and strengthen their borders to migrants crossing their borders.

The US diplomatic chief made his announcement during a ministerial meeting on immigration held in Lima in parallel with the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS).

“The United States will provide a new $240 million in bilateral humanitarian assistance to help receive and meet the needs of migrants and refugees in the region,” he told the delegation.

Blinken explained that these resources will be used for health, shelter and education services, but also for strengthening borders and persecuting human traffickers.

“This support will help host communities better integrate migrant populations,” he said.

The US secretary of state called for “working together” to address the root causes of migration, citing insecurity, lack of economic opportunity, the climate crisis and corruption in the region.

“None of us can face this challenge alone. But we can all work together,” he said.

The United States convened the meeting last June to follow up on the Los Angeles Declaration on Migrants, in which twenty American countries pledged to curb immigration.

Washington’s mission is transit countries Immigrants And refugees welcome these people so they don’t reach the U.S. border, which records registration numbers of undocumented crossings.

Blingen cited the cases of Colombia and Peru, which received 2.4 million and 1.3 million Venezuelan refugees, respectively.

For his part, Peru’s Foreign Minister Cesar Landa, host of the meeting, agreed with Blinken that the migration crisis must be addressed “with a spirit of welcome and to promote the integration of migrants in our societies.”

However, Landa admitted that “reception capacities have been exceeded many times”, for which he underlined the importance of international cooperation.