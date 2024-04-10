April 10, 2024

The United States condemns Ecuador's storming of the Mexican embassy after criticism from AMLO

(CNN in Spanish) — The United States government on Tuesday condemned Ecuadorian security forces' Friday invasion of the Mexican embassy in Quito, after former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized in his press conference that the governments of Canada and the United States had spoken out in confronting the diplomatic crisis with “undefined” positions.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan clarified the American position by pointing out that the government of the South American country “ignored its obligations under international law” in reference to the police’s entry into the diplomatic headquarters. Mexico without a permit from that country.

“We condemn this violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including the use of force against embassy officials,” he said at a press conference. “We have reviewed the images captured by the Mexican embassy’s security cameras and believe that these actions were incorrect.”

He added, “The Ecuadorian government ignored its obligations under international law as a host state to respect the sanctity of diplomatic missions and endangered the foundations of basic diplomatic norms and relations.”

Riot police officers and members of the diplomatic police stand guard in front of the Ecuadorian Embassy in Mexico City on April 6, 2024, after the severing of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Ecuadorian authorities stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5 to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been granted political asylum there, prompting Mexico to sever diplomatic relations after “violating international law.” (Photo by Yuri Cortez/AFP) (Photo by Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images)

In his morning press conference, López Obrador noted that the US position “was very non-specific.” He even highlighted that President Joe Biden has not commented on the matter, as other heads of state have done.

The Mexican president also criticized Canada's position, after that country's foreign ministry issued an unacceptable social media message.

“Canada is deeply concerned about Ecuador’s apparent violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by entering the Mexican Embassy without authorization,” it posted Saturday evening.

Canada's Foreign Ministry told CNN on Tuesday that it has “serious concerns about Ecuador's violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” and reiterated its call for differences to be resolved through dialogue.

Lopez Obrador ruled out any consequences for bilateral relations after the statements of the United States and Canada, but said it was his duty to inform the country of “the behavior of other governments.”

Ecuadorian police forcefully entered the embassy to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was seeking political asylum, an act that Mexico denounced and subsequently severed relations with Ecuador. Ecuador defended the measure, noting that its hosting of Glass Mexico violates its diplomatic immunity and conflicts with the function of its mission, and that international law stipulates that the laws of the host country must be respected and not interfere in the internal affairs of that country. state.

