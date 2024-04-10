Russia has deployed a surprise “turtle tank” equipped with an anti-drone missile in Ukraine

Russia has deployed a strange armored vehicle on the Ukrainian battlefield that has not yet been announced: a turtle-shell tank. The exotic shell covers the entire top of the device in a way that gives it a more airtight appearance.

This armored-looking vehicle is the product of a desperate search for a defense against aggressive first-person perspective (FPV) drones that have been unleashing a hellish barrage of fire on both sides of the front lines, according to specialist website opex360. .com.

Experts have not yet agreed on whether it is a new vehicle or a modification of an existing vehicle, but at first glance the shell covers almost the entire tank and significantly limits its situational awareness, firing range and mobility while installed.

After the first images emerged of the tank moving alongside a convoy, close-up images of the tank could be seen in a parking garage, showing a crude trapezoidal steel structure with its supports bolted on. It is unclear whether netting or fencing was installed at the front and back after filming, but it would make sense given its intended use.

