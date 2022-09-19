September 19, 2022

Secretario general de la ONU recomienda reforzar formación y equipamiento de la Policía haitiana

The Secretary-General of the United Nations recommends strengthening the training and equipment of the Haitian police

Phyllis Ward September 19, 2022

Santo Domingo, d.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has recommended an international program to support the training and equipping of the Haitian National Police, to the point of turning it into a powerful force capable of ending gangs.

Guterres said he had several meetings with the Security Council,

“The proposal that I put on the table is that there should be an international program that supports police training and equipment, but in this perspective it can be a strong force trained to fight gangs,” the UN Secretary-General said.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, gave an exclusive interview to RFI and France 24 (in French) on the eve of the UN General Assembly this year.

He said that in the event of a shift in police training and equipment, which is “currently ineffective,” there could be a force that could really impose order in a country completely controlled by gangs.

“Not because of political movements but because of gangs in which people with economic and political power are being infiltrated,” Guterres said during the interview.

