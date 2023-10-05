The science of WhatsApp: what it means, how and when to use it

WhatsApp remains the main instant messaging application It has more than 4 billion users around the world Who use it to communicate quickly and easily.

The application chose to appear different updates such as Create channels, the ability to automatically delete your chats from time to time, edit messages even when you have already sent them…new features that all users seem to love.

A lot of information was circulating on social media about possible updates to WhatsApp, such as that it would notify the sender if a screenshot of the conversation was taken, but in this case, it was completely false.

On the other hand, the appearance of science is real, but… It is only visible to those who have enabled the Temporary Messages tool. Which allows you to automatically delete chat content every 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

What is science and how to use it?

This new tool It will allow you to select messages that you do not want to delete even if the time period specified for deleting them has passed.

To use the flag you just have to follow these steps:

Make sure there are no pending updates in WhatsApp.

You must enable push messages: Tap the name of the contact or group > scroll down > tap “Push Messages” > select an option

Open the app and enter any chat.

Press for a few seconds on the message or file until it is highlighted and the flag will appear, select it and that’s it.

Now, when the auto-delete time expires, Your message will not be deleted from the chat, It’s important to remember that it will only be compatible with messages you send or receive after enabling the temporary messages widget.

