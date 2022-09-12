The PN manager claims to be satisfied with the agents’ behavior

The Director-General of the National Police, Eduardo Alberto, confirmed on Sunday that he was satisfied with the progress made in the reform process and monitored improvements in the actions of individuals working under his command.

“It is gratifying to see residents tell us that customers on the streets are abiding by protocols Alberto then said.

Speaking in front of dozens of senior officers, subordinates and conscripts, the Director General of Police said “we are working tirelessly” to comply with the directives issued by the President of the Republic, Luis Abenader, aimed at serving the citizens with strict adherence to the rules of law. Constitution, laws and respect for human rights.

He further added that “Every day there is a positive change in police behavior, which translates into better service to citizens”He urged all staff to “continue to comply” with protocols and to approach residents.

During the meeting with agents, the Inspector General of Police, General Pedro Cordero Uberi; Human Resources Director, Máximo Ramírez de leo; and Colonel Inocencio Segura Alcantara, Director of Planning and Development, as well as Damien Felix Mora, Director of Central Intelligence (Dintel).