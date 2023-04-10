The overwhelming response of parents after the DNA results

After the uproar caused by a young woman who claimed on social networking sites to be Madeline McCanngirl He disappeared on May 3, 2007 during a family vacation in Portugal, Press attention was once again on the moving issue.

Indeed, due to the uncertainty created by the young woman’s assertions, in this new McCanns episode, Only DNA tests are missing To make sure she was indeed the little girl.

but, The test indicated that Giulia is 100% Polishwith a small percentage of ancestry from Lithuania and Russia, according to the media radar online. How did Madeleine McCann’s parents respond?

Since May 3, 2007Madeleine’s parents searched tirelessly for their little girl. The couple quit their jobs to devote themselves 100% to solving a mystery that to this day still has more questions than answers.

Where’s Madeline? What happened to the girl? Why did they take so long to respond? Did anyone take it? The questions over the years get bigger and bigger; However, the perseverance of the parents remains intact.

However, in 2023, A young woman became famous worldwide for claiming to be Madeleine and showing physical “evidence” that she was the missing girl. The uproar reached the ears of the little girl’s family, who responded with a drop of hope.

The most anticipated DNA test

after confirmations, It was the same young woman who requested the DNA testBecause she was sure that she was not the daughter of the woman who claimed to be her mother.

McCanns responded, noting that A relative offered to do a kinship test.

Finally, Wendell took a DNA test that reported her ancestry and the results were conclusive: The test indicated that Julia is 100% Polish, with a small percentage of ancestry from Lithuania and Russia, according to the outlet. radar online.

So there will be the little girl, But Julia Faustina. The news was confirmed by private investigator Via Johansson.

Madeleine’s parents and Julia Faustina’s parents responded

There is nothing to report at this time. If there is, it will come from the Metropolitan Police

After the result of the DNA test of the American newspaper new york post, heThe missing girl’s parents did not want to comment on the matter.

However, the aforementioned newspaper reported that they are in contact with one of the family’s legal spokesmen, who noted: “There is nothing to report at the moment. If there is, it will come from the Metropolitan Police.”

to the inconvenience caused, Julia’s parents turned to the Polish media to apologize for the young woman’s attitude.

“For us as a family, Julia is obviously our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin. We have memories, we have pictures,” they said.

They added, “Julia also has these pictures, because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as many hospital discharges.”

In fact, it seems Julia Faustina has already done the same. However, there wasn’t much showing up this year. On the other hand, the issue was again on the agenda of the authorities in the United Kingdom and Portugal.

