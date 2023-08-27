August 28, 2023

The icons of these apps keep secrets

Roger Rehbein August 27, 2023 3 min read

If Apple stands out at one thing, it’s always the close attention to detail. For this reason, he keeps messages and secrets in the design of his apps that can go unnoticed even by his biggest fans. Don’t worry, we’re here to tell you everything.

Voice notes icon

Surely you have used the app to record voice notes. but, Have you ever thought about what the waves appearing in the design of the app indicate? Well, it is the result of the pronunciation of the word “Apple”.

Maps application

This app’s icon shows a piece of the map with the typical arrow indicating that we are creating a route. Although it may look like anywhere, the reality is It’s a piece of the map near Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Which means we’re on our way to Apple Park.

The blue arrow represents the vehicle or person in motion, the blue line represents the path, and the circle segment you see is part of one of the roundabouts at the entrance to Apple Park.

The clock in the Clock app is real

Yeah, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but The application clock works and indicates the current time. In the case of a Mac, it indicates the hour and minutes. And in the case of iPhones and iPads, it also indicates the seconds and you can even see the moving seconds hand.

clock icon

The calendar app is also up to date

The same goes for the Calendar app icon. The day displayed on the icon is the current day. So, if you use the icon on the home screen of your iPhone or iPad, you’ll be able to see what day it is at a quick glance, as well as have direct access to the app.

calendar icon

Mac text editor

Although this application has changed its icon and today it does not include the text that we will talk about now, in the previous application there was also a hidden message. The message consists of a text that is part of an advertising campaign carried out by Apple between 1997 and 2002, under the famous slogan “Think Different” or “Think Different” in English.

By enlarging the image of the text editor icon, the message written in English can be clearly read.

I am black generation. Misfits. revolutionaries. trouble makers. The round pegs in the square holes are the ones who see things differently. They are not the rules box. They have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or defame them. The only thing you can’t do is…”

So we hope we have discovered some secrets and also curiosities about Apple. Now, when I look at the original app icons, I pay more attention to them, so I don’t miss any details.

