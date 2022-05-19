May 19, 2022

The Faculty of Science at the University of Granada hosts the Spanish Network for Quantum Technologies Conference

Zera Pearson May 19, 2022 2 min read

Quantum technology is one of the most promising research branches at the moment. Controlling microscopic systems, such as atoms or photons, has allowed the development of promising technologies such as quantum computing, cryptography, or measurement. These technologies are more advanced than their classical predecessors and open a new era for both science and engineering. Because of this technology companies like Google and IBM It entered the race to get the first operational quantum computer, and announced a major advance in that regard.

Due to the boom in this field, in 2012, the Spanish Network for Quantum Technologies (RITCE) was created. This association is made up of groups from various Spanish universities and research centers, and its mission is to promote and coordinate research on these matters. Since then, six international conferences have been held where high-level researchers presented their most interesting findings. After two years without detention, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these conferences will resume in Granada With the celebration of the 7th ICE Conference on Quantum Information.



east The prestigious conference will be held in the week of May 23-27 in the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Granada, and is organized primarily by the RITCE network, the University of Granada, the Carlos I Institute for Theoretical and Computational Physics and the Ion and Laser Traps Laboratory. More than a hundred researchers from all over the world will gather there and discuss the latest developments in this field for five days. Some of the first names to participate are Fedor Jelezko (University of Ulm, Germany), Christopher Bauerley (Neil Institute, Grenoble), Jianshu Kao (MIT, US), Jelena Gurianova (Institute of Optics and Quantum Information, Austria), Valentina Barigi (Sorbonne University). , Paris) or Ernesto Galvão (Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory, Portugal). In addition, the conference is open to researchers in training who will have a scientific poster session.

The organizers of this conference are Daniel Manzano (UGR, Carlos I Institute); Jara Juana Bermejo Vega (UGR); Daniel Rodriguez (UGR, Ion and Laser Traps Laboratory); Rosario Gozález-Férez (UGR, Carlos I Institute); Adán Cabello (University of Seville, Carlos I Institute) and Juan José García Ripoll (CSIC).

