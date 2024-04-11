The European Union is co-organizing the First National Conference on Science and Technology from a Gender Perspective

Highlighting the work of women in the scientific ecosystem and reducing existing gender gaps is the goal of the “First National Conference on Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation with a Gender Focus,” which will be held in June 5, 6 and 7 in Talca.

This pioneering activity in the country, organized by the Network of Gender Innovation Projects in Higher Education (InES-Género), seeks to bring together academics, researchers, undergraduate and postgraduate students to discuss gender studies and the integration of a gender perspective into research, as well as women’s contributions to Generating knowledge in various disciplines.

“For us as a ministry, this meeting is excellent news,” according to Serimi Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation of the Central South Central Region, Sofía Valenzuela.

“It will allow us to focus and bring together different scientists and researchers from all disciplines at this CTCI conference from a gender perspective and to illustrate the presence of female scientists in our country, but above all the work that has been carried out at MOLE, Nobel and BIO,” he added. .

The conference is funded by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, and is coordinated by three of… 28 InES-Género projects are currently being implemented in the country, led by the Universities of Talca, Autonomous and Concepcion.

For this part, InES-Género Project Director at the University of Concepcion, Alejandra Brito Peña, He stressed, “We have important knowledge production by women, but they have not always had the opportunity to highlight it, show their results, exchange experiences, etc. So It is a challenge for us as InES in the logic of reducing gender gapsSo that we can have this meeting.”

She also explained that there are inequalities that limit the development of women in the field of CTCI, so a gender approach must be integrated into the design of research tools, how research practices are addressed and in the topics.

“The network was created in 2022, brings together all institutions in the country that have this funding, and aims to collaborate, exchange good practices and unite efforts in order to reduce gender gaps in academia,” explained researcher Karen Saavedra, who runs the InES-Género project at UTalca. And in generating knowledge.

In this sense, he explained that this conference is the product of the desire expressed by the network since its inception, seeking “to enhance the collective participation of students and highlight the research generated through funds to promote projects.” themselves.”

For academic Vania Figueroa, who runs the InEs Género project at the Autonomous University, this activity is a milestone of great importance because it strengthens the work of the network, and “incorporates a methodology and a business model that have been approved by specialists and specialists.” The trends of these projects are unprecedented, because they are based on cooperation and not competition between institutions, which is something we are not accustomed to in our country.

Figueroa also explained that this meeting is being held during the completion of the first generation of universities benefiting from this tool, so “this year we will get the result and the impact made by the first generation of these projects.”

The conference will be held on June 5, 6 and 7 in the city of Talca and seeks to bring together academics, researchers, undergraduate and graduate students from various universities in the country. Registration and all details can be reviewed at https://ctci-genero2024.cl

On this occasion, there will be a keynote speech by researcher Diana Maffia, Doctor of Philosophy and academic at the University of Buenos Aires, who since 2012 has directed the Gender in Justice Observatory of the Judicial Council of Buenos Aires.

The second main presentation will be delivered by Ana Bouquet, Doctor of Sociology, who belongs to the Center for Research and Gender Studies of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and has a distinguished career in building public and university policies.