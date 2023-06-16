The Blue Diamond cements itself as the second largest hotel in Cuba: behind only Hotel Meliá

Canadian businessmen at the Blue Diamond Hotel have confirmed their progress in the Cuban tourism sector, and have already begun to establish themselves as the second hotel on the island, after only the Spanish chain Melia, as confirmed by the specialized magazine Reporter. Thus displacing some older ones like Iberostar.

according to this Info, with the custody of a new hotel in Mayabeque, the old Villa Tropico, in the coastal area of ​​Jibacoa, which will now be called Starfish Jibacoa, the Canadian hotel company has cemented itself as the second largest hotel company, after the Spanish Melia. Starting in November, Blue Diamond will take over this state-of-the-art facility.

The northern company explained that this new hotel is located between Havana and Varadero, and its name will be changed to Starfish Jibacoa since it opened this year. Thus, Blue Diamond Resorts consolidates as the second largest hotel chain in Cuba, bested only by Spanish Melia, with 32 hotels, and Iberostar, with 19.

Blue diamonds in Cuba

What does the old Villa Tropico offer? This is a 3-star property that was operated by Gran Caribe Hotels until the time of the Northern takeover. It is located on Arroyo Bermejo Beach, surrounded by mountains. It has 154 rooms, of which 44 are standard with balconies and 110 are bungalows with balconies with sea or garden views.

Blue Diamond Resorts began a pioneering experience in Cuba at the end of 2022 by taking over the management of Cayo Largo del Sur, on the island of La Juventud, due to a unique concession from the Cuban government, giving exclusivity of the destination to northern businessmen. .

Thus, in one fell swoop, he added 11 hotels on Cayo Largo del Sur. The agreement will last for 10 years. In that time period, the aforementioned chain will operate a total of 1,348 rooms. The same hotel company has the airline Sunwing as its partner, and this company is currently the one with the largest number of flights from Canada to Cuba.