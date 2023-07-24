July 24, 2023

The Barpenheimer phenomenon is dominating the US box office

Lane Skeldon July 24, 2023 2 min read

This set of photos shows promotional art for Barbie, Left, and Oppenheimer. (Warner Bros./Universal Pictures via AP)

Barbie was the highest-grossing movie in US cinemas this weekend. Collecting $155 million.

The second was “Oppenheimer” with $80.5 million

“Barbie,” directed by fusion director Greta Gerwig, opened in 4,243 theaters, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros.” (and every other Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the opening-weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolanhas played in 3,610 theaters, making it Nolan’s most successful debut outside of the Batman films and one of the best debuts for an R-rated biopic.

It is also The first time a film grossed over $100 million opening and another film grossed over $80 million opening in the same weekend. It may have been the fourth biggest box office opening weekend of all time, with a total of over 300 million.

The Barpenheimer phenomenon may have started as a fun contest between the two films, but as many expected, both films benefited in the end.

“Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1”, despite good ratings and a good opening weekend, dropped 64% in its second weekend. Overshadowed by “Barpenheimer” and superseded at IMAX by “Oppenheimer,” the film starring Tom Cruise grossed 19.5 million, for a domestic total of 118.8 million.

While the Barbie and Oppenheimer audiences overlapped in some cases, they were generally very different. For “Barbie,” 65% of viewers were women, according to PostTrak, and 40% were under the age of 25.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” both have a good score on Rotten Tomatoes (90% and 94%, respectively), and an “A” rating on CinemaScore. In addition, they have become famous through social networks, with good or bad comments, causing great publicity for both.

The highest-grossing movies this weekend in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. Final numbers will be announced on Monday.

1. “Barbie” – $155 million

2. Oppenheimer – $80.5 million

3. “The Voice of Freedom” – $20.1 million

4. “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1” – $19.5 million

5. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — $6.7 million

6. “Insidious: The Red Door” — $6.5 million

7. “Elementary” – $5.8 million.

8. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – $2.8 million

9. “Transformers: Rise of the Monsters” — 1.1 million.

10. “No Hard Feelings” – $1.1 million

