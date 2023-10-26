Search for the word “history” in the search term; Solve the visual puzzle in just 8 seconds – teach me about science

It is very likely that while browsing the Internet you will find an endless number of Puzzles Visuals and wondering how to use them and what are the most beneficial for your mind, and here comes the role of word searches, which are a great tool for stimulating key areas of the brain and improving cognitive skills, especially in children and teenagers. big.

What is the challenge?

Use your downtime by solving the following viral challenge developed by a group Great teacher. On this occasion, you must find the hidden word in record time. You have very few seconds, so we advise you not to be distracted and to maintain focus throughout the puzzle.

Take your time to overcome the challenge, because this time we will not give you guides or tips, because it is just puzzle Beginner level, just remember to stay focused and on time.

The task of this visual puzzle is to find the word “DATE” in an estimated time of 8 seconds.

Find the word now!

The end of the puzzle!

The time is up and you have to find the word, if you don’t achieve the goal you can try again, anyway, this is a visual game that seeks to increase your visual and cognitive skills such as observation and attention.

Now, it is very likely that throughout your life you have doubted the origin of dates or rather the calendar. Calendars were not always as we know them now; Throughout history, different cultures have interpreted the passage of the seasons in different ways.

Among the main calendars we can mention Julian With 365 days and 6 hours Muslim With 355 days the most accurate one is Gregorian With 365 days.

The solution to letter soup