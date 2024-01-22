Ross Dress for Less: Guy comes looking for 49 cents worth of merchandise and gets this surprise | video

It has spread in recent days that Next January 22, 2024a store Ross dress for less, All of their items will be auctioned off for 49 centsso the platform user Tik TokHe took on the task of verifying this information and sharing it with all his followers. The response surprised many users of the social network, as they did not expect a response from a young employee.

Through your personal account Tik TokThe young user of the platform, Carlos_Eduardo_Espinadevoted himself to searching for an answer to this alleged huge sale, which the entire store witnessed Ross dress for lesswill offer all of its items on sale for only 49 cents, which has caught the attention of people who choose this store to make their purchases.

This was through social networks such as, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, where word spread about Ross Dress for LessAccording to one of the business employees, when Carlos Eduardo decided to confirm this information.

“I saw on TikTok that they are having a sale, is this true?“The employee answers”No, I don't know where that came from.“.

This was followed by, The young man asks if there are a lot of people asking about this best-selling book.The employee replied that this rumor had spread on various social media networks.

“Yes, and also connecting. All through TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.” The employee responded.

Although Carlos ends up saying that's not true, this supposedly huge sale of everything for 49 cents on the dollar, Indicates that at least in Russia dress in your city this will not be the case.