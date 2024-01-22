January 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ross Dress for Less: Guy comes looking for 49 cents worth of merchandise and gets this surprise | video

Ross Dress for Less: Guy comes looking for 49 cents worth of merchandise and gets this surprise | video

Zera Pearson January 22, 2024 2 min read

It has spread in recent days that Next January 22, 2024a store Ross dress for less, All of their items will be auctioned off for 49 centsso the platform user Tik TokHe took on the task of verifying this information and sharing it with all his followers. The response surprised many users of the social network, as they did not expect a response from a young employee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The economy stagnated in November, causing a lack of confidence towards the end of 2023

January 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Rice cooker or air fryer: which uses more electricity?

January 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is how parcel shipment SMS steals your data

January 22, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The Chicago Cubs legend sent an emotional message to fans

January 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Japan becomes the fifth country to successfully reach the moon

January 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

the reason? Canada limits entry for foreign students to two years

January 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

La Jornada – Sheinbaum meets with members of the US Republican Congress

January 23, 2024 Winston Hale