PhD or Master of Science. CIMAV de Chihuahua Invitation to Register

These postgraduate courses are Masters in Environmental Science and Technology, Masters in Materials Science, Doctorate in Environmental Science and Technology, Doctorate in Materials Science, and Doctorate in Nanosciences and Nanotechnology. This center is located in Av. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 120, of the Chihuahua Industrial Complex.

Ariane Paz Morales commented in an interview with Tiempo la Noticia Digital and Puente Libre today.

Before, these postgraduate courses used to take 3 years and now they are 4, seeking to be experts or specialists in the fields of materials science, environmental technology science, energy and environment, because these are the programs run by this center.

For those interested in applying, they make the center’s website available www.CIMAV.edu.mx/procesodeadmiciónIf you need more information, you can also write to [email protected] or to the phone numbers of the center 614439 11 57 or 614439 11 58.

This call started on February 28 and ends on April 22, but they will have another registration period that will be from August to October, the main requirement is to create the online application, they ask for personal verification documents and verification of previous grades.

The Center also has the option that students enrolled in postgraduate programs can take up dual degree or research residency programs nationally or abroad, given that they have agreements with universities in the Balearic Islands in Spain, with Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden or Queen Mary University of London in United kingdom.