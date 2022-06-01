Pedro Rossello, Aníbal Acevedo Vila and Eduardo Batia call for withdrawal of insular cases

Two former governors, a former Senate president, retired judges and Puerto Rican constitutionalists have asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the racist doctrine of insular cases. .

Former governors Pedro Rosello Gonzalez and Anibal Acevedo Vila; Former Senate President Eduardo Patia Gaudier; Former Supreme Court Judge Liana Fiol Motta; Former federal judges Jose Antonio Fuste and Hector Manuel Lofit; And constitutionalists Cristina Ponza Cross and Rafael Cox Alomer are part of eight appeals from court friends who claim U.S. citizenship for those born in the area.

John Fitzemanu and two Samoans have sought to be recognized as U.S. citizens under the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, by a certificate, in the United States Supreme Court. They are asking for a review of the decision of the Federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

People born in American Samoa are ‘natives’ of the United States, but not American citizens.

Justices Neil Korsch and Puerto Rican Sonia Sodomier argued in their opinion in the Valo Madero case that the Insular cases should be quashed, in which the Supreme Court of the United States reaffirmed that the exclusion of Puerto Rican residents was constitutional. Subsidiary Security Income (SSI) Scheme.

“This court review is necessary to clarify that the U.S. citizenship status of those born in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands is subject to constitutional law without legislative approval.” Officials selected from the territories on appeal are listed as friends of the court, including Rosello Gonzalez, Acevedo Vila and Patia Gaudier.

Selected officials include representatives of Guam, Michael San Nicholas and the US Virgin Islands, Stacey Flasket.

The Tenth Round of Appeals overturned the decision of the Utah District Judge in 2021 to agree with the panel headed by Fitzgerald.

“Congress has always exercised full authority over the citizenship status of unincorporated territories, which predates regional administration in the 19th century,” the appellate court said.

Through insular lawsuits, the Supreme Court ruled at the beginning of the last century that Puerto Rico was an unincorporated territory that belonged to the United States but was not part of it, and that it was not on the path to becoming a state. The Union and all rights enshrined in the US Constitution do not apply.

But, in addition, it includes the expressions of judges in the judiciary, which describe the people who live in the territories as “barbaric” people and “foreign races”. The judiciary sought to interpret the powers vested in Congress over the territories of the United States Constitution.