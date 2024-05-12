OpenAI has opened a free course for training as an AI expert: how to register

OpenAI wants to spearhead the evangelization of generative AI, the technology that powers the ChatGPT language model and its MidJourney image generator. The company has announced a free course for developers looking to specialize in the ambitious career of an Instant Engineer.

by: Clarion

Under the name “ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers,” Sam Altman’s company seeks to train new talent in “ChatGPT Prompt Engineering,” that is, training specialists in creating content for AI systems and chatbots.

This is the study plan they are implementing in collaboration with DeepLearning.AI, Andrew Yan-Tak Ng’s company. This famous British computer scientist is also the co-founder of the course platform Coursera and the former head of AI at Google Brain and Baidu.

Free OpenAI course: what they teach and how to enroll

This accelerated course for engineers lasts approximately 1.5 hours. Its goal is to provide software developers with the skills needed to integrate large language models (LLMs, such as GPT-3.5 and GPT-4) into building applications.

