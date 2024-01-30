January 30, 2024

One dead in East El Paso shooting

Winston Hale January 30, 2024

According to.- On January 28, 2024, at approximately 5:17 a.m., officers from the El Paso Police Department responded to a tragic shooting in the 1900 block of Point East on the city's East Side. At the scene, officers found 25-year-old El Paso resident Efrain Martinez lying unresponsive.

Martinez was rushed to a nearby hospital where medical personnel determined he had suffered a gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save his life, Efrain Martinez succumbed to his injuries.

Currently, an investigation is underway under the direction of the Crimes Against Persons Unit, who are working tirelessly to clarify the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and gather evidence. The El Paso Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward to help with the investigation.

Witnesses or persons with relevant information are asked to remain anonymous and contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400 or El Paso Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

The El Paso community is currently mourning the loss of Efrain Martínez, and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

