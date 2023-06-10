On the project, a degree in forensic science: the head of the UAZ

Rubén Ibarra Reyes handed over the first diploma certificates in this matter

Zacatecas, Zack. – Under the delivery of certificates from the 1st. University President Ruben de Jesus Ibarra Reyes announced that he is working on a Bachelor’s degree project in Forensic Science, a Diploma in Forensic Science, organized by the Health Sciences District.

Before the graduates, their families and friends, the university president pointed out that launching this degree is not a fashionable topic, but a social need, “The university must comply with its call to respond to social problems, that is, a technological innovation project, scientific, human, cultural, that does not serve society, is a project Limited, it does not contribute to the need to solve a problem.

He highlighted that the proposal is being worked on tangentially, with researchers from various disciplines and fields of knowledge participating, and aims to train young people who will be future professionals in a multidisciplinary way.

For his part, the coordinator of the field of health sciences, Juan Armando Flores de la Torre, emphasized that the diploma is the beginning of a work that he is engaged in, and where it has been shown that there is a need for specialists.

He thanked and congratulated the 17 graduates for their interest in these subjects, as they had been receiving the modules over 24 weekends, either in person or online.

“This knowledge paid off, due to the interest of some in further study of this subject.”

The event was attended by the Directors of the Academic Units of Chemical Sciences and Nursing, María Argelia López Luna and Roxana Araujo Espino respectively, as well as the Diploma Coordinator, Eduardo Murillo López.