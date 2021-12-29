Ómicron: What are the symptoms of a new alternative to Covid-19?

In recent weeks, alternative Omicron From COVID-19 It has become a major concern globally. In the United States, 73% of those infected show this variant. In Europe, the breed is already found in 38 countries and is most recorded in England, Denmark, Italy and Portugal.

But we still have numbers that are not certain and it is believed that there could be more infections of this type. This, because it can only be distinguished through analysis, to find out from which breed COVID-19 It comes in infection.

the Covid-19 Omicron variant It has been defined as ‘alarming’ by World Health OrganizationThis is because they show different mutations that affect their behaviour. The speed of infection, lethality, and symptoms are still being studied.

What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?

The World Health Organization has stated that there is still no evidence that the symptoms are due to Omicron It differs from other variables. In some cases, symptoms appear and may change in others, but studies around the world have identified some of them sign of illness that occurs in most cases Infection by omicron.

The South African Medical Association, the country where the first cases occurred, described in detail that among the symptoms presented by sufferers were fatigue, headache, body aches, sore throat and cough. Unlike other breeds, in this case the symptoms are much milder.

condition dry cough It is the most common, as it occurs in 89 percent of cases of people infected with the virus. Thus, the five most common symptoms of the new variant are:

1.- Terms of Use

2.- Nasal fluid

3- Headache

4- Sore throat

5.- fatigue

