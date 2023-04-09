New Mexico is losing an accent that is not spoken anywhere else in the world

What are we doing here

We explore how America is defined one place at a time. In a small town in northern New Mexico, some residents still speak the country’s oldest dialect of Spanish.

April 9, 2023

CUESTA, New Mexico — When seniors gather at Cynthia Rael-Vigil’s Café in Questa, New Mexico, a town nestled in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, they sip lattes and lavender lemonade while gossiping in Spanish.

If a visitor from Madrid or Mexico City is sitting at the next table, he will have a hard time understanding your strange accent. But Spanish speakers four centuries earlier would have recognized unusual verb conjugations, even though they may not have been funky pronunciations or words of English and Native American origin.

For more than 400 years, these mountains have welcomed a kind of Spanish that today is found nowhere else on the planet. Even after its territory was absorbed by the United States in the 19th century, generations of speakers have somehow kept this dialect alive in poetry, song, and everyday conversation on the streets of the Spanish enclaves dotted across the region.