New Cubacel promotion with free WhatsApp 24 hours a day and unlimited internet

The Cuban Telecom Company (ETECSA) announces its new international recharge promotion.

Copasil surprises with a new initiative that seeks to make its traditional international promotion of extra packaging more attractive.

Now, in addition to offering mobility packages, call minutes and SMS messages, they will provide unlimited access to the main social messaging network WhatsApp.

From December 5 to 10, 2022, if you receive an international recharge between $500 and $1250, the amount will go to your main balance and you can also enjoy 30 days:

Whatsapp is free 24 hours

Unlimited internet from 12 am to 7 am

🥁 #Upgrade functional RECHARGE INTERNATIONAL DECEMBER 5 TO 10.

If you receive 📲 international recharge between 500 and 1250 CUP, the amount will go to your main balance and you can also enjoy for 30 days:

👉 Free WhatsApp 24 hours a day ➕ Unlimited internet from 12 am to 7 am 😃🥳 pic.twitter.com/8IUFqXziYb — Cubacel (Cubacel_ETECSA) December 1, 2022

This promotion will consist of:

Customers of our international distributors receiving international recharges between -500 and up to 1250 CUP will have the possibility to enjoy 30 days, once the recharge is received, of WhatsApp is free for 24 hours Plus Unlimited internet From 00:00 am to 7:00 am for him Unlimited internet It is emphasized that discounts set for this service will be applied outside of these hours.

The main balance holds the specified validity period (330 days) from the recharge received.

Free WhatsApp and unlimited internet will be activated at the time customer receives recharge.

The expiry date for Free WhatsApp and Unlimited Internet will be 30 days after receiving the last recharge.

If the customer makes many top-ups in the promotional period, The balance accumulates The validity date for Free WhatsApp and Unlimited Internet will be 30 days from receiving the last recharge.

If the customer has unlimited active internet from the previous promotion and recharge in this period, the actual date of using the unlimited internet will take the validity of the current recharge.

Customers who recharge their balance in this promotion and have valid local and international data offers (excluding daily exchange), will be extended The expiry date is 30 days, calculated from receipt of the recharge, with the expiration 23:59 hour coupon.

Customers with plans, groups or bonuses with SMS and MIN resources, It will not be extended Actual history of these treatments.

The priority of deduction for recharge data will be as follows:

Unlimited data

everyday bag

courier bag

Data voucher (national)

Data coupon (International-LTE)

Data voucher (international all networks)

Credit bonus (based on current rate)

Bundled Plans (International LTE)

Bundled plans (international data for all networks)

LTE data packages

Active bundled data plans for all networks

Basic balance (according to current rate)

The discount is made to ensure that the service is not interrupted.

It applies that a customer can make multiple recharges, as long as they do not exceed the maximum amount set for his main account.

no. Labs Limit 1 The main account 500,000,000 cups

As long as this condition is met, you will be able to recharge and you will get the amount in the principal balance. If you exceed these numbers, you will not be able to continue recharging.

The customer can have several top-ups in the promotional period, which will increase the main balance. The effective date for Free WhatsApp and Unlimited Data will be 30 days from the last recharge.

After making a recharge during the promotion, the user receives a notification with the following text: You have received XXXX.XX CUP plus free WhatsApp + unlimited data from 00:00 am to 7:00 am valid for 30 days from today.

The customer will receive an SMS before the expiry date of the current bond.

Main balance consultation continues by *222# at no cost to the customer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is promotion Free WhatsApp Plus Unlimited Internet

r / Customers of our international distributors who receive international recharges between -500 and up to 1250 CUP will have the possibility to enjoy 30 days, WhatsApp is free for 24 hoursPlus Unlimited internet From 00:00 am to 7:00 am

for him Unlimited internet It is emphasized that discounts set for this service will be applied outside of these hours.

How long is this new promotional offer valid for?

Q/ This offer will be valid from December 5 to 10, 2022: From 00:01 on December 5, 2022 – Cuba time – until 23:59 on December 10, 2022 – Cuba time.

When does WhatsApp Free and Unlimited Internet get activated?

a / the Free Whatsapp and the Unlimited internet It is activated the moment you receive a recharge.

What time can I call to use WhatsApp for free?

A/ You can contact 24 hours a day once you receive the shipment.

And the When can I connect to take advantage of the unlimited internet?

R / You can call from 00:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m

for him Unlimited internetIt is emphasized that discounts set for this service will be applied outside of these hours.

What is the expiry date of Free WhatsApp and Unlimited Internet?

R/ The expiry date will be 30 days from the last recharge received.

If I had unlimited active internet from the previous promotion and received a top-up with unlimited internet, will the days add up?

Q/ Yes, if the customer has unlimited active internet from a previous promotion and received a recharge between December 5th and 10th, the unlimited internet will take the date of the last recharge received.

What can I do with free WhatsApp for this promotion?

P / With free access to WhatsApp from this promotion, you can enjoy all the services offered by this application: (instant messaging, sending photos, voice, video calls).

With unlimited internet access for this promotion, can I do local and international navigation?

Q/ Yes, with this promotion’s unlimited internet, you can access all national and international websites as long as it’s between 00:00 am to 7:00 am

After that time, specific discounts for domestic and international navigation will be applied and charged per megabyte (MB) used.

What is the priority in the unlimited internet discount for this promotion?

r / The priority of the discount on unlimited internet for this promotion will be as follows:

Unlimited internet bonus (from 12:00 am to 7:00 am). Scheduled discounts will be applied outside of these hours.

everyday bag

courier bag

Data voucher (national)

Data coupon (International-LTE)

Data voucher (international all networks)

Credit bonus (based on current rate)

Bundled Plans (International LTE)

Bundled plans (international data for all networks)

LTE data packages

Active bundled data plans for all networks

Basic balance (according to current rate)

The discount is made to ensure that the service is not interrupted.

What can I do with the basic balance received in this top-up?

R / With the balance received in this recharge, you will be able to carry out all the actions that you usually do with your main balance: local and international calls, buy bags, packages, data packages, minutes and SMS, you will be able to make transfers, make Activate the plan, dude.

If I have bundled plans (national and international) and/or LTE packages and international data rewards, (excluding the day bag) is the validity date of the data resources extended with this promotion?

Q/ Yes, if you have active data resources (vouchers or LTE plans and bundles), the effective date will be extended to 30 days from the date of receipt of the recharge. The daily bag validity is not extended.

If I have existing SMS and MIN plans, is their effective date extended?

c / no. With this promotion, existing SMS and MIN packages do not extend validity.

12- If I have existing SMS and/or MIN bonuses, is their validity date extended?

r / no. With this promotion, existing SMS and MIN bonuses do not extend the effective date.