Morocco scores an Olympic goal against the best goalkeeper in the world and beats Belgium in the process

The world Cup From Qatar 2022 It is not for gamblers. In football that has gone global, Anyone can hit anyone. Examples were numerous. Football powerhouses go head to head against less powerful teams. This time it was his turn Morocco makes history against Belgium. Moroccan national team won 2-0 ahead of strong Belgium Kevin Dupont, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper is known for his picks that make saves, howeverThis time he could not shoot Accurate and accurate Abdul Hamid Sabiri. Central referee Cesar Arturo Ramos whistled on the outskirts of the large area. The The site does not have a photo angle straight. however, Sabriwith A great shot penetrated the area de Courtois.

soccer players Morocco They got Historical partial score. They celebrated together and brought out their first Three championship points. As if that wasn’t enough, when the match was about to end, Morocco scored a Bribe in the 93rd minute And after the race Hakim Ziyech attended to Zakaria Abu Hilal So that he can shoot hard at Thibaut’s position. The Belgian national team received a slap in the face from A Morocco Who insisted and gradually grew into the party.

world Cup Qatar Founded as The world of surprises already shown Kingdom Saudi Arabia by beating Argentina; Iran with win welshAnd the Japan trespasser Germany And now Morocco do it with Belgium. result Atlas black It really is a feat. Since the World Championship was created, Morocco It has been in five editions. Their greatest achievement was when they qualified for the Round of 16 in Mexico 1986.

Now, the African team is partially leading Group F Waiting for what will happen between Canada s Croatia. On the third day, Morocco Faces will appear before those in maple leaf I am looking for a place for the next knockout stage.

