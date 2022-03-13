March 13, 2022

Mirolo signs a new agreement with the Faculty of Forestry Sciences at UNSE

Through this agreement, students of the Faculty of Forestry Sciences will have the opportunity to carry out a research project that allows the assessment of the state of the soil, tree species and their reactions in relation to the environment.

The Mayor Pablo Merolo Signing a new cooperation framework agreement with the Faculty of Forestry Sciences in the Arab Republic of Egypt Santiago del Estero National University For which the study of soil, forest and environment will be conducted in the southern region of the city of the band.

The Mayor of Bandeño met with the project manager, Guido Lorenz, and noted: Green and undeveloped spaces in urban and peri-urban areas play an important role in urban planning and management., due to the diversity of ecosystem services they support, which contributes to improving the quality of life of citizens. In the city of La Panda, the population growth and road works expected by the regional and municipal entities are stimulating a strong progression of urbanization towards the south of the city, the conquest of natural and rural environments.

He added, “In this context, the objective of this project is to assess the ecosystem services of the urban and peri-urban area of ​​the city of Lapanda in order to create a basis and criteria for urban planning that integrate concepts of landscape ecology.”

