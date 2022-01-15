Submitting the results of admission to medicine

The results of the EXANI II exam have been opened for admission to the degree of General Practitioner, Fresnillo Campus.

The Dean of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), Ruben de Jesus Ibarra Reyes, stressed that, like the previous semester, five additional places will be made available to applicants, so there will be 75 young people accepted.

In the same way, he mentioned that the mutual fund will be opened, which is an attempt to provide coverage for students who are seeking space at the university to continue training.

Upon handing over the results, Ceneval’s Deputy Director of Qualifications, Juan de Dios Sampirio Sanchez, thanked their participation in this transparency process.

The packets and USB sticks were handed over to notary Jaime Arturo Casas Madero, who proceeded to open them.

It should be noted that the test was conducted on December 15, 2021, and 153 young people applied. Lists with results will be reported on the UAZ and Health Sciences District page, as well as the Human Medicine page.