Meta wants to bring AI agents to millions of people

During the meeting with the investors That happened a few hours ago, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that at this time there is a great opportunity to “Introducing AI agents to billions of people In ways that will be useful and meaningful.”

Basically, what Zuckerberg intended is that he intends to add generative AI to all of his applications. As he explained:

We’re exploring chat experiences on WhatsApp and Messenger, visual authoring tools for Facebook and Instagram posts and ads, as well as multimedia and video experiences over time. I hope these tools will be useful to everyone, from everyday people to creatives to businesses. For example, I expect there will be a lot of interest in AI agents for business messaging and customer service once we have this experience. Over time, this will also extend to our work in the metaverse, where people will be able to more easily create avatars, objects, worlds, and code to tie it all together.

Like we said, his message came as part of the company’s earnings call for the first quarter of this year, when it reported revenue of $28.6 billion and registered 2 billion daily users of the app. Facebook. By contrast, Meta earnings for the quarter were $5.7 billion, down 24 percent from the same period last year.

Based on the refine Artificial intelligence in tools, we remember that Meta has already released an AI language model called LLaMA Earlier this year, he plans to introduce something like ChatGPT the way it was Widely. According to Zuckerberg:

We are no longer behind in building the AI ​​infrastructure. Generative AI will influence literally every one of our products. Once you run the capacity of tens of millions of AI agents acting on your behalf, you’ll have more companies that can afford to chat.

By the way, this does not mean that Zuckerberg is leaving Metaverse aside, on the contrary, I remembered The Quest VR headset has a planned debut for later this year.