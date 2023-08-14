Mark Zuckerberg quits fighting

Madrid. – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has resigned from the battle he was going to have with Tesla founder and owner of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk, after the South African billionaire was blamed for his lack of seriousness about time to organize the showdown.

Musk raised the fight in June, and since then both have been flirting with the idea of ​​holding the fight at the Colosseum in Rome so much so that the South African said he maintained contacts with the Italian government for the purpose.

However, on Sunday itself and on his social network Threads, Zuckerberg expressed disappointment at Musk’s unwillingness to confirm the fight.

“I think we agree that Elon is not serious and it’s time to move on. I offered him a real date, Dana White (the head of the UFC martial arts organization) offered to make the fight a legitimate event in the name of a charity,” Zuckerberg explained, while Elon did not confirm. I made an appointment, but he says he needs surgery now and asks me to practice in my backyard.”

“If Elon wants to get serious, he knows where to find me,” said Zuckerberg, a martial arts fan. “I want to focus on competing with people who take sports seriously.”