Manuel Calvo participates in the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Professional Council for Economic Sciences – Newsweb

This event represents a milestone in the history of the Foundation, which has worked tirelessly since its founding to promote and defend the profession of public accounting, management, economics, human resources, and rural and agricultural management in the province of Córdoba.

Deputy Governor Manuel CalvoWith the Deputy Mayor of Cordoba, Daniel Passeriniand participated in a commemorative luncheon for 75th Anniversary of the Professional Council for Economic Sciences (CPCE).

This event represents a milestone in the history of the Foundation, which has worked tirelessly since its founding in 1948 in promoting and defending the profession of public accounting, management, economics, human resources, and rural and agricultural administration in the province of Córdoba.

The origins of the CPCE go back to September 15, 1948, when it was officially established as the “Professional Council of Doctors of Economic Sciences, Public Accountants and Actuaries of the Province of Córdoba”, which was later designated as the Professional Council of Economic Sciences of the Province of Córdoba. Cordoba.

During these 75 years of history, the institution has developed and maintained its relevance thanks to the joint efforts of its enrollees and employees, seeking to promote and protect professional practice.

“This institution has proven throughout democratic life that it has contributed to creating spaces for discussion, dialogue, consensus, and discussion of ideas, within the framework of creating greater institutionalization for our governorate.”Calvo highlighted.

Under the presidency of accountant Teresita del Valle Persano, the first woman to hold this position with 75 years of experience, the CPCE has established itself as an entity committed to the advancement, modernization and support of professionals in the various branches of the economy.

Minister of Labor Omar Sereno also participated in the ceremony; Minister of Women Claudia Martinez; The Minister of Economy of the Municipality of Cordoba, Guillermo Acosta, among others.