Man accused of lying about his Tesla being stolen – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

Zera Pearson September 17, 2023

Jesus M. Garcia Valdes posted $6,000 bail.

Police and prosecutors confirm that Jesús García Valdes lied about his Tesla being stolen.

A person has been facing criminal charges since yesterday for allegedly lying to police when he claimed a Tesla-branded car had been stolen.

According to police, agents assigned to the Humacao District Stolen Vehicle Division conducted an investigation that led to charges being filed against Jesus M. A crime and a violation of the insurance law.

A Juncos resident told police on August 10 in the parking lot of the Olympic Plaza shopping center’s cinema area, in Las Piedras, that someone had stolen his blue 2021 Tesla Model Y.

The car was found completely burned in Jurabu. Police allege the man lied about the robbery, but the police report did not explain why officers reached that conclusion.

Prosecutor Yanitza Alsina presented the evidence before Judge Enid Rivera of the Humacao Court, who, after hearing it, determined the reason for the arrest on all the above-mentioned charges, and set a global bail of $6,000, which she was able to post, and she remained free until the day of the preliminary hearing.

