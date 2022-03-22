March 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Livia Britto flaunts her dangerous curves in the middle of the street

Livia Britto flaunts her dangerous curves in the middle of the street

Lane Skeldon March 22, 2022 2 min read

Livia Brito Become the biggest distraction in the middle of the street by displaying the most dangerous curves in a white outfit in four photos.

The an actress cuban tv, Livia Britowho is best known for playing characters such as “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” in “La Piloto” (2017-2018) and “Fernánda Sandoval” with whom she made her debut”love victory(2010), I accompanied the postcards with a very powerful message to the faithful “Children of Light.”

Believe in you my dear and all things will be possible wrote a person born on July 21, 1986 along with a clover emoji for luck and two signs of alo and @aloyoga #liviabrito

click here to view photos.

Livia Brito, with a sporty look, her curves attract attention. Photo: Instagram capture

also represented inHeartlessOne of the most recent productions in which a native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba appeared in Las Estrellas last 2021, appears in a postcard on her Instagram account that would leave 6.9 million subscribers more than a surprise.

Today “Instagram celebrities‘, who would be hugely popular on other platforms like Tik Tok and YouTube, posed in a white ensemble of T-shirt and pants that revealed one of the most visible areas of her slender figure.

Since the past 2020, Livia Brito Pestana has primarily focused on her personal well-being after the controversy that took her away from the screens for a few months, however, the “Model“He didn’t ignore his training plan and he’s the same person who documented his progress.

Famous actress “Abismo de Pas!ón” (2012), “Of that I love you I love you” (2013-2014), “Italian girl comes to get married” (2014-2015) etc., stories that also boosted her career In Las Estrellas through diverse content.

The vast majority relate to a healthy lifestyle, along with other sessions in which she also shows her graceful figure and various phrases for self-improvement.

Presenter of the program “Dance for a Dream”, which is recording scenes today in “”No man’s wife‘, he has beautiful, luscious hair and beautiful hazel eyes that always make him the best of him.

Theatrical actress in the playPostman“, supermodels in the middle of the street as can be seen in the set of photos he shared 21 hours ago on the popular social network in which he collected 150,029 likes, among other reactions.

These were just some of the many comments that came to the actress’s publication from tapes such as “The Perfect Dictatorship” and more recently: “Eternal Unhappiness”.

I love Levi

Wow what a lovely little doll have a nice afternoon take care of yourself I love you,

And in God, greetings from Paraguay, blessings

beautiful

This waist

always so beautiful

And I believe in you too

amazing

My queen that I love so much

See also  Meet the house in the middle of the forest of Neria Godeniz, the fiancée of Octavio Ocaña

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Daniela Chavez becomes an irrepressible student

March 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Coldplay Honduran singer received in Spanish during concert in Costa Rica

March 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Bella Hadid’s plastic surgery regrets

March 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Livia Britto flaunts her dangerous curves in the middle of the street

March 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Ismael Riscalvo: I am stronger than ever, who does not think of resigning from Emelec after his second defeat in the first division 2022 | National Championship | Sports

March 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The first international flight to land in AIFA from Venezuela – El Financiero

March 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

San Marcos: Find out the new admission date and in which races the results have been validated | News

March 22, 2022 Zera Pearson