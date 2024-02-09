Learn English for free with Google: Learn about these tools provided by the famous search engine





Conquering new academic and business opportunities will be of greater benefit if you speak English as a force in this competitive and global world.

by Universe

Get ready for the carnival with the best information. Sign up for free!

If you think you need to keep improving, you'll learn about the many tools Google offers to practice English for free.

How to learn English for free with Google

Four tools are presented on the Enséñame de Ciencia website:

1. Practice speaking

With this tool, you can benefit from real-time pronunciation corrections, as well as participate in a 3-5 minute practice session.

To access this tool is simple, “you will have to search for a translation in the Google search bar,” they point out at Enséñame de Ciencia

Speaking Practice Mode is a new function of Google search engine and has been available since October 2023 in the Android app. It is based on artificial intelligence that uses the LaMDA and PaLM language models, developed by Google, they added in Venezuela News.

What is Google Speaking practice about?

This option will appear when the user searches for English translation in the Google app.

Read more at Universe