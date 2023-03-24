Learn and enjoy Galaxy Saturday from Maunabo

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public will be able to reconnect and learn more about the wonders of the galaxy in the new edition of Observing the Universe, an educational event that will be held on Saturday. Developed by Comité Pro -Maunabo in the green house courtyard of the Punta Tuna Wetland Nature Reserve.

The activity will take place from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Dr. Pedro Manuel Torres, president of the community organization, told Primera Hora that children and the elderly will be able to “communicate with a piece of the universe” after educational support provided by volunteers from the Astronomical Observation Society. Space Sciences and Deployment (AODACE) has been at the event for over 10 years.

“This is a valuable opportunity for fraternization, for these amateur astronomers to take their time to engage with and educate people, and our committee believes in this and we follow the same line, as we want education to nurture people and help them grow,” the community leader expressed this medium.

The AODACE volunteers, Torres noted, will be responsible for taking the telescopes that will be used in the activity to look at the starry sky, and will answer all the questions that will be asked by the people who will attend the activity that will take place in the facility located in the PR-7760 motorway, km 0.9, from the sector PRAA in the Imaguas neighborhood.

During the activity, the general practitioner also expressed that the spectators, in a safe environment, would appreciate the presence of planets such as Mars, Venus, the crescent moon and the various constellations, weather conditions permitting, while learning more about these celestial bodies.

“We have four hours for people, voluntarily and without paying a penny, to participate and learn about the wonders of the world from Punta Tuna,” he said, while inviting schools, churches and other community organizations to join the event.

Punta Tuna Wetland Nature Reserve was listed in July 2013 as one of Puerto Rico’s Dark Sky Observation Reserves by former Secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Carmen Guerrero.

“We’re going to see a small part of what the universe is, because we don’t know how many constellations there are, how many galaxies there are – beyond the Milky Way -, how many stars are countless, how many planets are countless, so this is a great moment for people to get out of the routine to do something different, Without it costing them a penny and they will learn a lot,” said the doctor.

In addition, he reported that AODACE will also hold an exhibition of the meteorite fragments identified in Puerto Rico, while they will offer free workshops during the meeting.

If you want to learn more about the activity or coordinate a group trip, you can call 787-312-8290, 787-455-4083, 939-304-8765 or 787-861-0387, or join a group. Maunabo Pro-Development Committee in Facebook.