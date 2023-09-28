Latest News – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – Tropical Storm Phillip weakened Thursday as it moved very slowly across the Atlantic toward the Caribbean, where it is expected to bring rain to Puerto Rico and parts of the Lesser Antilles. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to this Thursday’s 5 p.m. bulletin from the NHC, the system was located 525 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and moving west-northwest at 2 mph.

The NHC predicts that Philip will continue to move west-northwestward and its center will pass Puerto Rico as a tropical depression by the end of the week or Monday morning, at which point it will slowly weaken.

Phillip is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of rain over the Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico between Friday and Monday. Western Puerto Rico could get 1 to 2 inches of rain.

No warnings or watches are currently in effect, but the NHC indicated that interests in the Lesser Antilles, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should closely monitor the storm’s development.

This is how hurricane season goes in the Atlantic

The current Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts between 14 and 21 named storms, of which 6 to 11 will become hurricanes. Of these, between 2 and 5 are the most severe (Category 3 to 5).

The current Atlantic hurricane season has seen 17 tropical storms so far: the first unnamed subtropical storm formed in January, followed by Arlene, Brett, Cindy, Dan, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia and Phillip. .

Among them, Dan, Franklin, Italia, Lee, Margot and Nigel even survived the hurricane.