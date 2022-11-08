Latest information and route – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – Subtropical Storm Nicole, which formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean, will strengthen Tuesday night and Wednesday and may approach Florida’s east coast Wednesday night.

According to 1 a.m. ET bulletin on Tuesday According to the National Hurricane Center, the system was located 415 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas.

The tornado had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph.

South Florida is in the cone of the system’s path, although the storm will pass through the Bahamas before reaching the state.

Notifications and monitoring are in place

Tornado warning

Northwest Bahamas including Abacos and Perry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island

Tropical Storm Warning

Andros Islands, New Providence and Eleuthera

From Hallandale Beach to Altamaha Sound

Lake Okeechobee

Storm surge warning

From North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound

Mouth of the St. John’s River to Georgetown

Hurricane Watch

Florida’s east coast from the Volusia and Brevard County line to Hallandale Beach

Lake Okeechobee

Storm surge monitoring

From North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

Tropical Storm Watch

Hallandale Beach north of Ocean Rock

Future plans for Hurricane Nicole

Nicole is forecast to begin turning westward or west-southwestward on Tuesday and that motion will continue through Thursday morning.

Nicole’s eye will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and move near or over those islands by Wednesday. It will approach the east coast of Florida on Wednesday night.

It is forecast to strengthen slightly tonight or Tuesday, with rapid strengthening expected Tuesday night. Nicole will be near hurricane intensity as it moves near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday.

A hurricane in November in Florida is something unusual

November is the last month of hurricane season, and tropical activity generally begins to wane. However, the 2022 hurricane season has been pushed back and all of the storms impacting the Atlantic this year formed after August.

Florida has been hit by tropical systems in November nine times in the past 170 years, a 5% chance in any given year.

Seven of those nine are from the Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. That makes this week’s developing system, if it converges and hits Florida, extremely rare.

For now, the forecast indicates that rain will increase in frequency and intensity as we approach the middle of the week. It is increasingly windy, dangerous sea conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

According to an analysis by meteorologist John Morales, winds and tides combined with a full moon and rising sea levels to create significant coastal flooding make climate change worse. Communities near Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, Biscayne Boulevard, Edgewater, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and the Florida Keys should prepare for flooding.

Flooding continues in Volusia County. In the Deltona area, residents are complaining that more garbage is not being picked up.