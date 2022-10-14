October 15, 2022

Putin feels no need to talk to Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed today that there is no need to talk to US President Joe Biden. It has already said it will not talk to Russia about Ukraine In the absence of kyiv at the negotiating table.

“We have to ask him whether he is ready to hold such talks with me or not. In general, I don’t see the need to be honest,” the Kremlin leader told a news conference after two days of regional summits in Astana. .

So far there is no platform for any negotiation.”Asked about the possibility of a meeting with Biden at the G20 summit in Indonesia, he insisted.

The question of his participation in the summit in November remains unclear, but Putin has insisted that Russia will participate in some way.

“The question of my visit has not been resolved yet. But Russia will definitely participate in this work. In what form, we will think about it,” he noted.

The US President said last Tuesday no thoughts To meet Putin at the G20 summitUnless he approaches him and offers to talk about freeing imprisoned American basketball player Brittney Griner.

