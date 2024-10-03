La Bamba Diary

Amon Camabo, from Tuai, and Benny Anto Mapo, from Cuchillo Co, Los SHIPPETECNI@S and the municipality, both from Santa Rosa, were in Catamarca.

he The first national forum for scientific clubsimplemented in Santa Maria, Catamarcain the presence of four Pambian clubs affiliated with Arsetico Networkcreated in La Pampa, but national in scope.

They stressed the support of the provincial government in promoting this activity. Amon Camabo, of Tuai, Benny Anto Mapo, of Cuchillo Co and Los SHIPPETECNI@S and the Municipality, both of Santa Rosawere part of more than 100 science clubs from across the country who participated in the meeting.

“These meetings are important because they allow the interaction between these clubs to be enhanced. They are informal educational spaces that encourage cooperative, group and solidarity work. These events are not competitive. They are performances. In some of them there is an evaluation and in others there is not.” Ricardo CassoOne of the promoters of the Arciteco network.

He added that in these meetings, “science is promoted. Above all, at this time when the National Ministry of Science and Technology has disappeared, one of its tasks was to strengthen these clubs.”

The condition was later warned.”Let it not happen like it happened in the 1990s when almost all science clubs in the country disappearedHe considered it important to “highlight the support of the La Pampa government, that when we presented the proposal to participate in this meeting, we achieved unconditional support, and this is a good thing, despite the economic situation we are experiencing in the country.” “The provincial government supports these activities carried out by young people who constitute fertile ground for scholars.”

Amon Kamabo provided the meteorological stationMade from recyclable materials and Arduino programming.

Benny Anto Mabo, from Cuchillo Co, gave a presentation on water purification. This work was used to install a reverse osmosis plant in the city. Here you can see the importance of what they do in the Science Club.

Shiptechnicians are with the project Citrus based batteries.

The Municipal Science Club carried out work based on studies of tardigrades.